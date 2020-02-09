Meet the Parkinson’s supermum on a mission to help find a cure for disease – The Yorkshire Post says

THE fortitude being shown by mother-of-two Emma Moscrop after being diagnosed, at the age of 46, with Parkinson’s disease is both heartbreaking and heartwarming.

Heartbreaking because she felt the need to keep her medical condition a closely-guarded secret for two years until she felt able to break the news to her two sons.

Emma Mocrop is raising awareness about Parkinson's after being diagnosed with the disease at the age of 46.

And heartwarming due to her desire to enjoy every day – and live life to the fullest – while also raising awareness about Parkinson’s and the need for greater investment into medical research.

However, contrary to her initial fear, she is not alone. One in 500 people are said to be affected by a disease that, in Mrs Moscrop’s case, began with a finger tremor.

Yet, while one in 20 of sufferers are said to first experience symptoms when they’re under the age of 40, they don’t necessarily have the confidence to share their trauma, and its impact on loved ones, with the wider world.

Parkinson's sufferer Emma Moscrop with Ilkley in the background.

And this explains why Mrs Moscrop’s example in today’s newspaper is so inspirational. If her positive attitude, driven by regular walks on Ilkley Moor near her home, offers comfort to those patients still suffering in silence, it will have been a worthwhile exercise.

But, more fundamentally, her story – a triumph of courage and hope over adversity – has the power to change lives if it helps to shape the treatment of Parkinson’s and galvanise further research into possible cures.

Mrs Moscrop’s mission is a simple one: “I live every day the best I can.” And let’s hope they’re many more such days to come for both her, and also her family, as they, too, live with Parkinson’s and the hope that a cure for this disease can still be found one day.