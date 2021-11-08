MIKE Padgham has become a familiar name in The Yorkshire Post thanks to his tireless work promoting social care – and trying to persuade Ministers to engage with the many challenges facing the sector.

Mike Padgham (right) visits his 93-year-old mother Phyllis Padgham (centre) with Activities Assistant Charlotte Henderson (left) at St Cecilia's Nursing Home in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

Even though politicians have said that they’re too busy to visit his St Cecilia’s Nursing Home in Scarborough, Ed Balls – a former MP for Morley and Outwood – did not shirk the challenge.

He immersed himself in the work of carers for a compelling BBC2 documentary Inside the Care Crisis with Ed Balls with the first of two episodes broadcast last night.

Mike Padgham and Ed Balls filming in Scarborough.

And, in doing so, Mr Balls – and TV viewers – witnessed the selfless dedication of carers and the extent to which their work remains at the mercy of government ambivalence. It should not be like this. If more politicians escaped the Westminster bubble and spent time in the real world on the front line, they would realise why social care is one of the defining issues of this decade.