Morecambe and Wise’s Christmas gift as lost show found in attic – The Yorkshire Post says

A legendary doubleact who defined television’s golden age, a new audience will be left spellbound by the original creativity of their routines following the chance discovery of film of a long lost Morecambe and Wise show from 1970.
The embryonic episode was found in an attic by Morecambe’s son Gary after he decided, in lockdown, to go through his late father’s scripts – and now the BBC, to its credit, has colourised the film ready for broadcast on Christmas Day.
A timely tonic, its screening will also offer a gentle reminder that today’s so-called comedians do not have to swear, or be vulgar and provoke offence, in order to entertain. Just look at the enduring example set by Eric Morecambe – and our very own Ernie Wise.
