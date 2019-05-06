National joy as Duke and Duchess of Sussex have baby boy – The Yorkshire Post says

PRINCE Harry’s paternal pride was self-evident in his TV interview after it was confirmed that his wife had given birth to a healthy baby boy at the couple’s home on the Windsor Castle estate – he demonstrated that mixture of elation and bewilderment which will be familiar to all new parents.

An eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and Prince Philip, the spontaneous outpouring of joy across the country was a further reaffirmation of the high regard in which the public hold the Royal Family.

Prince Harry after confirming that his wife Meghan had given birth to a boy.

And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are a thoroughly modern Royal couple who are not afraid to break protocol, like their preference for a home birth and decision to delay the announcement of their son’s birth for as long as possible, their love of children has long been self-evident in their public duties and it is certain they will make splendid parents. Like everyone else, we extend our warmest wishes to the couple as they introduce Baby Sussex to the world.