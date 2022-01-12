National Science and Media Museum exhibition will act as tribute to Alan Turing - The Yorkshire Post says

And in February the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford will open a new exhibition uncovering the fascinating world of codebreaking, cyber security, and secret communications.

Top Secret: From ciphers to cyber security has been created alongside experts from the UK’s intelligence, security and cyber agency, GCHQ.

As part of the exhibition, visitors will be able to then delve into a collection of objects that will track the remarkable work of Alan Turing and the team at Bletchley Park, who broke German cipher systems in the 1940s.

Credit: Science Museum Group.

While the show will be about more than just Mr Turing, educating people about his work will only add to the recent interest in a man who gave so much to this country but whose life ended in tragedy.

He was found dead at the age of 41 from cyanide poisoning after a “gross indecency” conviction two years before over a gay relationship, which resulted in him agreeing to undergo chemical castration to avoid prison, but he lost his security clearance with GCHQ.

Mr Turing knew all about what it meant to serve and protect others – he would be a valuable asset in the present day.