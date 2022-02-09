Natural England's new Countryside Code guidance could work in Yorkshire favour - The Yorkshire Post says

Natural England’s new guidance could therefore work in the region’s favour, guiding landowners to make rural areas easier for visitors to explore in a responsible and respectful way.
The new guidance advises farmers and land managers on how to make land more accessible, for example by adding self-closing gates instead of stiles where possible, using better signs, and knowing how to report anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping, littering, livestock worrying and other offences correctly.
The idea is that these changes will allow more people to access nature safely while also supporting land managers and helping to avoid damage to property, livestock and wider anti-social behaviour.
Yorkshire’s agricultural experts will need help to do this – they are already rushed off their feet – but it is positive to see the interests of farmers and tourists dealt with harmoniously.