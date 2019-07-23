New Prime Minister faces same Brexit challenges as Theresa May - The Yorkshire Post says

Today we will learn who will become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Yet, whether it is favourite Boris Johnson or rival candidate Jeremy Hunt who comes out on top when the Conservative Party leadership race results are announced, the challenges that lie ahead for the country’s next leader remain the very same as the ones the incumbent Theresa May has faced since the start of her premiership.

Jo Swinson has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Back then, she had the unenviable job of not only delivering Brexit, but uniting a nation firmly divided into the camps of leave or remain.

Three years on and the tasks at hand for the new Prime Minister are no different – though arguably more difficult.

Public opinion is still split, MPs remain at loggerheads over how best to proceed and a lack of action and growing uncertainty over Brexit, despite it continuing to dominate the political agenda at the expense of important domestic issues, has prompted widespread frustration and a dramatic decline in support for both the Conservatives and Labour.

Either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will be revealed as the new Prime Minister today. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Seemingly, that frustration has only been exacerbated over the past two months, with posturing from politicians as Westminster’s focus shifted to the election of a new national leader.

Yet, while the battles over Brexit, including gaining enough Parliamentary support to break the deadlock, will remain largely the same for the next PM in charge, the people involved will certainly be different, not least given the election yesterday of Jo Swinson, the first female leader of the Liberal Democrats, a party claiming a revival due to their outspoken opposition to Brexit.

Given the lack of success in delivering Brexit thus far and a situation that appears even more fractured than it did back in 2016, it looks like whoever gets the keys to Number 10 that it will be a matter of same game, different players.

