No easy solutions as Tory divisions over no-deal Brexit deepen – The Yorkshire Post says

AS the contest to be the next Prime Minister enters its final week, it is more apparent than ever that the splits within the Conservatives are so deep that whoever wins the keys to Downing Street faces a battle ahead.

The Chancellor’s warning yesterday that a no deal Brexit could leave Britain at the mercy of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, over what happens at key border points was illustrative of how entrenched positions have become within the Government.

Philip Hammond was clearly firing a warning shot across the bows of the Tory front-runner, Boris Johnson. And whilst Mr Hammond is unlikely to keep his job in the event of Mr Johnson becoming Premier, he is a senior and influential figure within the party who could become the focus of resistance to a hard Brexit on the backbenches.

So too the threat from anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller that she could pursue a legal challenge to any attempt to bypass Parliament in pursuit of no-deal, which Mr Johnson has refused to rule out, presents possible significant problems ahead.

Nor is Labour without its difficulties. The party’s commitment to campaigning for remain in the event of a second referendum potentially leaves some of its seats vulnerable to a challenge from Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

The business of Government, and how Brexit eventually turns out, has effectively been brought to a standstill by the Conservative leadership contest. But as it approaches its conclusion, it is clear that the winner has no easy options.