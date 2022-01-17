North Yorkshire’s out of use speed cameras are no deterrent as Panorama exposes new road safety fears – The Yorkshire Post says

Traffic police are an effective deterrent because most motorists instinctively drive more cautiously when they do spot a patrol vehicle.
It is the same with speed cameras – their purpose, and contrary to popular perception, is to reduce the likelihood of accidents at locations where there is a risk to road safety. Yet what came as a surprise is that North Yorkshire is one of several counties where not one single camera is currently operational.
And given that the rural constabulary is not immune from serious accidents – even more so given North Yorkshire’s popularity with motorcyclists – the response of North Yorkshire’s newly-elected crime commissioner Zoe Metcalfe is awaited.
For, if tragedies are to be averted, road traffic policing needs to be properly resourced and not treated as a luxury.
