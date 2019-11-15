Now Boris Johnson and absentee Environment Secretary must match the community’s response to Doncaster flooding emergency – The Yorkshire Post says

THIS week has seen the very best of South Yorkshire as communities rallied round to assist the victims of the Don Valley floods.

It also witnessed the very worst of British politics after Boris Johnson’s initial non-response before a hastily convened visit on Wednesday when he was taken to task in no uncertain terms.

Soldiers assisting the Don Valley flood relief operation were visited by Boris Johnson.

Yet, while the kindness of strangers, and reassuring presence of the Army, has helped to maintain spirits, Mr Johnson now needs to rebuild the trust of the people. Even though he has called a General Election, his responsibilities as Prime Minister take precedence over his duties as party leader and it is the same for Ministers, like Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers. Quite inexcusably, Mrs Villiers is still to visit the affected area and The Yorkshire Post, for one, awaits her explanation.

In the meantime, the Government needs to give its full backing to the emergency summit demanded by Dan Jarvis, the Sheffield City Region mayor, to address the short, medium and long-term needs of the Don Valley – and ensure that all the relevant agencies are co-operating with each other. Mr Johnson would be advised to take time out of his diary to chair this meeting to demonstrate his commitment to affected families and businesses.

Boris Johnson was ruffled when he arrived in South Yorkshire to meet flooding victims.

Furthermore, this newspaper goes further and also urges the PM to make sure that his promised emergency funding reaches the intended recipients as a matter of urgency – and that the Treasury matches the money raised by the South Yorkshire Community Foundation for victims.

As the amount pledged exceeds the initial target of £250,000, it is the very least that the PM can do to thank the volunteers helping those families who literally lost everything – other than the clothes that they were wearing – when they had to evacuate their homes.

For them, all other matters, including elections, are of secondary importance.