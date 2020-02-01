Now invest in Northern rail network Grant Shapps as you ‘take back control’ of failing franchise – The Yorkshire Post says

TRANSPORT Secretary Grant Shapps should draw satisfaction from the public – and political – reaction to his decision to ‘take back control’ of the Northern franchise.

The fact it has been universally welcomed is not just a reflection of the Arriva-owned operator’s poor performance but the failure of Chris Grayling, the previous Transport Secretary, to act.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps during a recent visit to the North.

And passengers will be reassured that Mr Shapps already appears to be an interventionist Cabinet minister – he’s demanded the new public sector operator to come up with a 100-day action plan to restore public confidence in the service.

Yet, while Mr Shapps also appears to be managing expectations after saying that it will take time to improve services to a standard that meets the expectations of passengers, Northern’s future – and his reputation to a lesser extent – hinges on key talks ahead of next month’s Budget.

To use Yorkshire vernacular, these plans and promises will be the equivalent of a ‘hill of beans’ unless Chancellor Sajid Javid is persuaded to provide sufficient funding to overhaul commuter services and also back HS2 – the so-called ‘British Bullet’ – to increase capacity across the whole network.

After all, the current crisis – barely half of Northern trains run on time while TransPennine Express has an even worse record for performance – stems from decades of under-investment and failure of past governments, Tory and Labour alike, to respond to growing passenger numbers when awarding franchises.

Mr Shapps has, so far, made a good start but it is just that – a start. There are many more battles to be fought and won.