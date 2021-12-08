Once again we rely on heroic health staff to protect us - The Yorkshire Post says

It looks now as if we will be in need of these saviours again as the threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus looms.

Data indicates that far more people seem to be getting their jabs on Saturdays than during the week, though, which begs the question of whether there is enough staff for the booster programme.

Today, tens of thousands of vaccination workers and volunteers are being urged to sign up and assist the booster campaign a year on from Margaret Keenan receiving the first Pfizer dose.

A person receives a Covid-19 jab.

Almost two years into a pandemic which has piled huge amounts of pressure, stress and trauma on to health professionals, this is a big request – but vital. Because it comes just after

Boris Johnson told ministers yesterday that the Omicron variant appeared to be “more transmissible” than Delta. The Prime Minister updated his Cabinet yesterday morning, as scientist

Professor Tim Spector also warned cases of the Omicron in the UK are soon expected to be higher than in some African countries placed on the travel red list.

The health service’s capacity to deliver boosters, then, will also be crucial in enabling operations which could be life-saving.