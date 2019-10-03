Online fundraising to support York baby is a reminder that Internet can be force for good - The Yorkshire Post says

The arrival of a new baby is a challenging time for all parents, but the past eight months have been the most unimaginable for the Miles family from York.

Since her birth, baby Morgan has undergone three major heart surgeries after being left fighting for her life with a combination of extremely rare and dangerous heart defects.

Baby battles through three open-heart ops in first six months

Through an online fundraising platform, people are donating to an appeal to help the family as Morgan continues to receive treatment and support The Sick Children’s Trust charity to help other families in similar situations.

Although significantly improved, Morgan’s outlook is not certain. Yet, through the worldwide web, people are demonstrating kindness and humanity at its greatest.

Such online fundraising for good causes is far from unique, and in a world where online bullying, social media trolling and cyber crime is a sad reality, let it serve as a welcome reminder of how the Internet can, on occasion, still be a force for good.