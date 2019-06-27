Our advance warning to PM hopefuls over Yorkshire devolution – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is regrettable that Theresa May’s government did not resolve Yorkshire devolution – it was not for the lack of trying by many civic, political and business leaders here.

Yet, while she did announce at Prime Minister’s Questions that further talks are planned following an intervention by York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, the reality is nothing will be achieved in the remaining weeks of Mrs May’s premiership.

And, in this respect, the best hope is the election of the PM’s successor, however flawed, leading to a change of emphasis and belated realisation that One Yorkshire could bring about a £30bn-a-year boost to the national economy.

In one week’s time, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are due to be in Yorkshire for a leadership hustings. As such, they should view this Editorial as advance warning that they will be expected to come to God’s Own County with a clear vision about how they intend to advance Yorkshire devolution and respond to the Power Up The North policy agenda being led by this newspaper.