Our Next Prime Minister did not even mention the North - The Yorkshire Post says

THE long-awaited TV debate between the five remaining Tory leadership contenders was billed by the BBC as Our Next Prime Minister.

Yet, after two leadership voting rounds and two sets of television exchanges, the party is no nearer to deciding who is best placed to challenge Boris Johnson for the ultimate job in British politics.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart is the one Tory candidate gaining momentum.

And, following last night’s debate, the Tories – the supposed party of government – are also no nearer to uniting over Brexit or the future direction of this country.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor warned: Power Up The North before it is too late

Far from being the ‘Famous Five’, they risk becoming the ‘Infamous Five’ if all they can offer is a continuation of the Brexit battle which has already proved to be so destabilising.

Why Britain needs a Winston Churchill-like figure to see us through this dark hour - Tom Richmond

As the insults intensified, some will have even felt a modicum of sympathy for Theresa May if this was representative of what the outgoing PM has had to put up with over the past three years.

It also explained why Mr Johnson, the former Foreign Secretary, was a reluctant participant when he said it was “eminently feasible” that Britain could leave the EU on October 31 – a form of words which fell short of the cast-iron guarantee that he is said to have given to the more ardent Brexiteers.

And while the exchanges quickly became bogged down by Brexit semantics, a recurring theme, this enabled Rory Stewart, the maverick International Development Secretary, to demonstrate why he is the one candidate who is gaining momentum.

Described as ‘the disruptor’ because of his unconventional campaign, he maintains that a new deal cannot be negotiated with the EU by October 31 – Mr Stewart wants Britain to leave the European Union as soon as legally possible – and that Parliament will not accept a no-deal Brexit.

Perhaps his realism, and candour over tax cuts, can be explained by the fact that he is the only Northern MP still in the running – he represents Penrith and the Border – and that he recognises the need for both honesty and a policy plan which also appeals to non-Tories.

Mr Stewart’s recognition of neglected issues such as social care, and clever use of social media, have certainly catapulted him into the public consciousness. A rank outsider at the start of the contest, he could still, depending on how MPs vote today and tomorrow, make the final two.

However Mr Stewart has yet to prove how he can unite the Tory party. Mrs May’s departure does not change the Parliamentary arithmetic and there is every chance that it could split irrevocably under his leadership.

Equally the same can be said of Mr Johnson if he gambles the entire economy by trying to impose a no-deal Brexit to appease his supporters.

The winner will not just be the next leader of the Tory party. They will also be Prime Minister of this great country, with a duty to represent all sections of society without fear or favour.

Not one of them did enough to prove they’re up to the job at a time when Britons should be expecting the best candidate, rather than the least worst contender, to prevail. And the fact that not one of them mentioned the North’s existence spoke volumes...