Our schools should be an investment in the future rather than Victorian relics – The Yorkshire Post says

IF and when Brexit is reconciled, Parliament – and whoever is running the country – need to start addressing those crucial issues that have been put on the back-burner for too long.

As well as social care, these priorities for action must include education after a leading Yorkshire headteacher painted a depressing picture about how teachers are expected to provide a 21st century learning under ‘Victorian’ conditions as austerity takes its on families.

Robert Halfon: This is why we need 10-year plan for schools to end funding battles

Judy Shaw, head of Tuel Lane Infants in Sowerby Bridge and the incoming president of the National Association of Headteachers, best summed up the Dickensian-like lifestyle being led by some pupils like this: “They can’t concentrate on reading if their belly is rumbling.” Powerful and poignant words, education funding from a much-respected professional who can see, at first hand, how teaching staff are having to become de facto social workers, they needed to be heeded by politicians from all parties as schools across Yorkshire plunge even further into debt.

Thelma Walker: Only Labour will listen to teachers, listen to parents and take action now over school funding crisis

This should not be about party politics or costs. This is about the future of our country – an investment – and giving children the best possible start in life. And given that the approach pursued by successive Tory and Labour governments has contributed to the shocking state of some school buildings, both parties should take on board the timely call by Robert Halfon, chair of Parliament’s Education Committee, for a NHS-style spending plan over 10 years so schools and teachers can prepare for the future without having to go back in time. It is the first of many lessons that need to be learned.