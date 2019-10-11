Our thanks to amazing readers who have restored John Thompson's faith in humanity: The Yorkshire Post says

The Yorkshire Post is deeply proud to be known as the country’s most trusted newspaper and is determined to use that privileged position for the good of our readers.

As such, the response to our fundraising campaign to help 91-year-old former police officer John Thompson after he was conned out of his £15,000 life-savings by callous criminals who pretended to be from the security department of his bank has been greatly touching.

He decided to tell his story not in the hope of getting his money back but instead to warn others of his experience to prevent similar scams succeeding in future.

But after little more than 24 hours of a fundraising page being established by this newspaper, the target was surpassed following donations by hundreds of kind-hearted readers determined to prove to Mr Thompson that there is good in the world.

Thank you to all who have donated whatever they can afford, it is a truly priceless gesture.

