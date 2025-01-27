Parliament must listen to Claire Throssell and put an end to unsafe child contact - Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire, who lives in Penistone, South Yorkshire, has been speaking in Westminster to give evidence to parliamentarians tasked with improving safeguarding measures in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, as part of the children’s social care inquiry.

She is arguing that family courts – private sittings where contact arrangements are put in place for estranged families – should “stop ignoring children’s voices and making presumptions that can end lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For too long, the presumption is that when a family breaks down, it is in a child’s best interests to retain contact with both parents. However, campaigners argue that this is not only outdated, but downright dangerous. It rests on the understanding that a child ‘needs’ both parents.

Domestic abuse survivor Claire Throssell pictured with a photo of her sons Paul and Jack. PIC: Simon Hulme

Too often, this over-rides difficult dynamics in a parental relationship.

In cases of domestic abuse, which Claire had been subjected to, it means children are put straight into the line of harm. Manipulative and violent ex-partners will often project their reprehensible behaviour onto those least able to defend themselves, regarding children as their own possession.

This phenomenon is well-researched and shared by domestic abuse campaigners, so why do family courts too often ignore it, and by doing so, ignore the legal recognition of children as victims in their own right?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew he was a danger to the boys,” Claire has told reporters. “I’d repeatedly told the court, I’d repeatedly told Cafcass [the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service] and social services.”

Claire is using her own voice to speak up for those victims who cannot speak for themselves; including her own sons, Paul and Jack, who were murdered, aged just nine and 12, by their father, Darren Sykes, in 2014.

Sykes, who was estranged from his wife, maintained unsupervised contact with his sons, even though the boys had told the family court, after months of hearings during a bitter custody battle, that they did not want to see him.

The final custody hearing was two weeks away. Claire has explained in the past that Sykes was furious his sons had stated they wanted their visits reduced, if not stopped altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, the family court deemed that Sykes had a right to see his children. But that awful day in October, he lured them into the attic with the promise of seeing a train set.

Innocently following their father, Paul and Jack were unprotected. Sykes closed the loft hatch and trapped them, setting fires around the three-bedroomed house with five cans of petrol, and turned the family home into an inferno. Planned, pre-mediated and tragically, given the opportunity by a family court that refused to listen to the two people it was supposed to protect.

Paul and his father perished in the house. Jack was taken to hospital and died five days later. For a mother, such loss is unimaginable, yet Claire has taken her pain and used it to fight on behalf of other children, ignored and overruled by those with authority to make decisions on their behalf.

“I tried to protect everybody and I failed to do that,” Claire told the committee, chaired by Labour MP Helen Hayes. “But no parent should take their child to school then nine hours later after a court-ordered visit, hold their child in their arms as they die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The culture of family courts must change and we need to understand children, listen to them, believe them and support them.”

Claire, awarded an MBE in the 2021 for her work campaigning to end domestic abuse, is an ambassador for Women’s Aid, supporting the organisation’s Child First campaign, which aims to stop avoidable child deaths by making sure children and their safety are put first in the family courts system.

In October 2024, commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the tragic death of her beloved sons, she handed a petition with more than 100,000 signatures to 10 Downing Street, urging the Government to support Child First.

However, in a telling indication of how little regard politicians can give to the safety of children, this petition had already been presented seven years before, with 42,000 signatures, when the Domestic Abuse Bill (now Act) was going through parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back then, the House of Lords blocked amendments to the Bill which would have removed the presumption of child contact in family courts, prioritising the safety of children and putting an end to unsafe child contact with dangerous perpetrators.