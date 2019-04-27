Patrick Mercer: Former Conservative MP explains why he now backs Nigel Farage and Brexit Party

WHERE’S my wife gone? That always laughing, irrepressible presence has been replaced by a virago.

The scene, a few days ago, was typical. “What part of ‘resign now’ can’t she understand?” railed the termagant at Radio 4. “And as for you, my lad,” the sand blaster was turned on me, “you’ve delayed cutting the lawn more times than Theresa May’s lied about Article 50: don’t give me ‘no cut’s better than a bad cut’ – get out there!”

Former Tory MP Patrick Mercer says Theresa May has betrayed the party faithful over Brexit.

So what’s turned this Lady of the Shires, this reasonable, centre-right, mild-blue moderate into a firebrand?

Well, I think that it was the Greek politician, Yanis Varoufakis, who reacted to Downing Street’s proposed deal in March by saying that it was ‘the kind a nation signs after defeat in war’ that did it for my own Boadicea. She could be heard muttering darkly about Britain’s never having lost a war and that she wouldn’t vote Tory ever again.

Bernard Ingham: Given the Brexit mess I trust referenda are deceased like Monty Python’s parrot

Stern stuff: but for whom would she vote if not Theresa, whom she’s known since university days? The answer was wholly predictable. Nigel Farage, the man who, more than anyone, gave form to the Brexit dream but who no longer had a party having despaired of Ukip.

Now, however, that’s all changed. It’s worth remembering that David Cameron only called a referendum because of the gathering Ukip storm – he had to do something to defuse the prowling ‘fruitcakes’ if he wanted to keep his party together and his own hand in No 10’s sweetie jar.

Sadly, for him, he underestimated the passion of people like my wife and the resonance of Farage’s cause.

And if you want to test that strength of feeling, now 60 per cent of Conservative Party members have said that they intend to vote for the Brexit Party if the European elections do go ahead.

Clearly, the fact that we’re likely to have such elections demonstrates an abject failure by our politicians and, I can hear you say, what do MEPs actually do? Certainly, they can make trouble in Brussels, but we’re leaving anyway, so isn’t the Brexit Party just another protest mob that will founder like Ukip?

Perhaps, but conjure with the fact that the old political order is sundered. Few in Westminster are behaving as they have in the past: our Prime Minister won’t resign; her Cabinet defy her whip; MPs of different stripes are forming breakaway parties; and one honourable member even wears an electronic tag to work.

And it’s happening in the regions as well as in Westminster. Now, I don’t know how many of you are familiar with the voluntary wing of our political parties? They all have them, of course, but the Conservative constituency associations are normally made up of older folk, often retired, whose views are less than radical. Through them runs a streak of blue loyalty which is sometimes mocked and they’ve been called the Tory Taliban – they believe unswervingly in their cause.

These are the people who select – and deselect – MPs. They may not seem important or impressive, but they are crucial for the fortunes of this Government and our country.

Now these apparently genteel Oldie readers are in the process of hoofing out clever clogs like Nick Boles and Dominic Grieve, whilst Derbyshire Tories have downed tools in protest and more than 70 local association chairmen will meet and, unprecedentedly, vote upon May’s leadership at the National Conservative Convention EGM. What leaders of what organisations in the world ignore their silverbacks?

But there’s more. A poll shows that these same activists would make Farage second favourite only to Boris Johnson to succeed May as leader and PM, even though Nigel Farage is not in their party and not an MP

But this is unthinkable: how can Tories of this stamp betray their own when they are properly conservative? Well, they have: May’s succeeded in driving her Praetorian Guard to mutiny with her mishandling of Brexit.

At his recent rally in Nottingham, Mr Farage made it clear that he’s looking well beyond the threatened European elections, though. Like Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage reaches more than traditional Conservatives as he appeals strongly to patriotic Labour voters too, five million of whom voted to leave the European Union.

And please don’t listen to pundits’ and pollsters’ talk about a split on the right allowing Jeremy Corbyn into power. That’s just Downing Street advisors’ own Project Fear – talk the unelectable Marxist dotard up and the Tory faithful will obediently be shepherded back into the fold.

The trouble is the faithful are faithless and have turned into wolves in sheep’s clothing. Bind them to their socialist soul mates with a leader of real determination at their head and you have a new party whose cause and creed is formidable.

But that can’t happen in British politics, can it? You can’t just invent a new party that has any chance of success, can you? Well, looking back in history, how did Labour originate?

The leader of the Brexit Party has his faults – we all do - but as my wife said, who would you rather have negotiating for Britain in Brussels: Theresa May, Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage? It’s a no-brainer.

Patrick Mercer is the former Conservative MP for Newark.