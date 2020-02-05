Pioneer electric car revolution in Yorkshire if new petrol and diesel vehicles to be scrapped by 2035 – The Yorkshire Post says

ELECTRIC cars are a huge opportunity – and Boris Johnson acknowledged this with his plan to bring forward the proposed ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2035.

But there are also major challenges that the Prime Minister needs to recognise as he becomes embroiled in an row with Claire O’Neill, a former Minister, over his climate change conviction.

Boris Johnson wants to bring forward the ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2035.

Plugging into the future - what is it like to drive an electric car around Leeds?

And just as Yorkshire offers engineering ingenuity – the county is home to the pioneering Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and a burgeoning green energy sector – it also offers a chance for Mr Johnson to road-test his plans. Why not identify a Yorkshire city, town and rural village to pioneer the Prime Minister’s promised electric car revolution before it is rolled out across the country?

Why electric car revolution might run out of road - John Redwood

Not only would such an experiment cover all sectors of the economy and population, and form part of Mr Johnson’s ‘levelling up Britain’ road-map, but it would also enable officials to assess the number of charging points that will be required – around 30 per cent of UK households do not have garages or drives of their own – and the provision of sufficient energy.

Boris Johnson's climate change credentials have been called into question.

How Leeds clean air zone will harm city’s economy and environment – Sam Packer

After all, the benefits for low-use and low-mileage motorists will not be matched by those drivers who have to travel long distances each day out of necessity or HGVs – they’re unlikely to be won over until it is possible to charge vehicles quickly and conveniently. Potential problems that can be overcome, it will require the full co-operation of all Whitehall departments to keep the proverbial show on the road and ensure that Mr Johnson’s good intentions do not become stuck in so-called political cul-de-sacs because of the inability of Ministers to work together.

As such, the PM should view this as an opportunity to prove Ms O’Neill and other vocal critics wrong before Britain hosts a global summit on climate change later this year.