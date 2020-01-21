Pioneering York scientist’s work offers hope on climate change - The Yorkshire Post says

Discussions about how to respond to climate change are rightly becoming much more frequent following shocking events such as the record-breaking Australian bushfires, with increasingly-dire predictions about what will happen if we do not change course and drastically reduce carbon dioxide emissions across the globe.

At such a time, it is reassuring to hear about the expert work going on in Yorkshire to help us better prepare for the future - and the note of qualified optimism from one of the leading scientists involved.

Dr Kirsty Penkman working in a chemistry lab at York University checking on fossil samples separated by molecules.

The University of York’s Dr Kirsty Penkman, who has just been given a major award by the New York Academy of Sciences for her pioneering work analysing fossils to help us better understand the impact of climate change, says that while she has no illusions about the scale of the challenge she has faith in humanity’s ability to move to an renewable energy-based economy - if the willpower is there to make it work.