Please hear this plea about deaf students and their lost potential – The Yorkshire Post says

THERE are 50,000 reasons why greater support should be made available to students who are deaf.

That is the number of youngsters with hearing impairments who are currently being taught in the country’s schools.

Scarborough-born Gavin Williamson is the Education Secretary,

[https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/opinion/columnists/the-yorkshire-post-says-a-very-special-case-minister-must-face-facts-over-special-needs-education-1-9641412|The Yorkshire Post says: A very special case – Minister must face facts over special needs education|Read here}

And the argument put forward by the National Deaf Children’s Society is made even more compelling – and urgent – by its extrapolation of A-level and GCSE exam results. It notes how the attainment levels achieved by deaf students is significantly below the results accrued by their peers who have normal hearing.

How special needs families are finding their voice in SEND battle – Katherine Runswick-Cole

However this should not be about party politics. It is about doing the right thing for those students, born with hearing defects, whose amazing potential is invariably being lost because there is insufficient support available in schools – or staff who are qualified to converse in sign language. As such, Scarborough-born Gavin Williamson, the new Education Secretary, must not turn a deaf ear to these findings.