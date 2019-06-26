Please spare us from Chris Grayling and politicians who can’t do the basics – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

NEVER before have I feared for our political system and the future of this country – not regarding Brexit because I personally feel we’ll be better off out of the EU. However it is our own politics that I find at fault. I have never understood how, during Cabinet reshuffles, a Minister with no previous qualifications can be placed in charge of departments like the NHS, education and transport. Chris Grayling is being a prime example of mismanagement. If you or I were to apply for these jobs, we would be laughed at for having no experience of the job.

Our politicians have no concept of reality regarding those who fear their energy bill arriving, the increase of fuel tax, costs of childcare, the increase in crime, lousy pensions for OAPs etc. The list is endless, yet those in power blithely adopt initiatives that are downright foolish. Remember John Major and his promise of ‘getting back to basics’? How I wish this country could get back to basics with politicians who knew the basics!

From: Barry Foster, Whitby.

THE private life of Boris Johnson should not interfere with his leadership challenge. After all, everyone has a private life. Look at some of those already representing us.