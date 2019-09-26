Polar research ship is fitting honour for Sir David Attenborough - The Yorkshire Post says

It may not have been what the public voted for, but the UK’s new polar research ship has been officially named the RRS Sir David Attenborough in a ceremony attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The vessel will enable world-leading research to be carried out over the next 25 to 30 years in Antarctica and the Arctic, regions that the naturalist has explored in his narrating of documentary series including Frozen Planet.

The boat has been named after Sir David Attenborough. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

Despite more than 120,000 people voting in a poll to call the vessel Boaty McBoatface, a name that lives on in the form of a miniature yellow submarine on board the boat, its title was selected by the Government as one which “captures the ship’s scientific mission and celebrates the broadcaster’s contribution to natural science”.

For a man who is widely-regarded as a national treasure as a result of his insightful focus on the wildlife and environment of planet earth, it is certainly a fitting honour.