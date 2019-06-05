Pomp, pagenatry and protests over Donald Trump’s visit ahead of D-Day tributes – The Yorkshire Post says

FIRST the pomp as the Queen greeted President Donald Trump. Then the protests where Jeremy Corbyn railed against the state visit. And now the pageantry as America’s leader, together with senior members of the Royal family and political leaders, attend special commemmorations in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Yet, while President Trump remains deeply despised by many, the significance of his visit – and importance of Anglo-American relations – were quietly highlighted by the Queen’s speech at the Buckingham Palace state banquet which was another example of soft power at its most effective. And it will be reiterated today by Theresa May in one of her last official acts as Prime Minister.

In a timely speech to world leaders gathering in Hampshire, and a global audience, Mrs May’s call for continued Western unity in tackling “new and evolving security threats” is one that should be heeded by all – including the Labour leader – in spite of the invidiousness of her own political position. Though the challenges are very different to those of 1944, the need for international collaboration remains as important as ever.

This was reflected in yesterday’s surprisingly positive talks between President Trump and Mrs May. They may not have always enjoyed the warmest of working relationships, but they do value trans-Atlantic co-operation on economy and security and these exchanges – America’s leader held out the prospect of “a phenomenal trade deal” after Brexit – certainly achieved far more than the snubs by Mr Corbyn and Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London. And, in explaining why he had refused Mr Corbyn’s request for a meeting, President Trump made a telling observation – he prefers to deal with positive people. It was a profound point in this era of political negativity.