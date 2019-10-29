Poppy appeal matters more than ever in aftermath of Armistice centenary – The Yorkshire Post says

NEARLY a year after Britain, and the free world, fell silent to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice, the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal has lost none of its striking symbolism.

Quite the opposite. This nation, and many others, made a collective commitment on November 11 last year to continue honouring the memory of all those who gave their lives in the name of freedom as well as doing everything possible to support veterans from more recent conflicts and the wider military family.

Boris Johnson endorses the Royal British Legion poppy appeal on the steops of 10 Downing Street.

And as people across the country begin to wear their poppies with pride, and finalise their own acts of remembrance, it is heartening to see that the First World War’s centenary has only served to increase public appreciation and recognition for the Armed Forces.

Long may this spirit of compassion last so past and present service personnel can continue to be comforted by the groundswell of goodwill that exists towards them.