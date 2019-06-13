Power of sport as Nicola Adams faces greatest fight – The Yorkshire Post says

YOU don’t need to be an Olympic champion, top-flight footballer or professional boxer to get the most out of sport as the Duke of Sussex launches a new campaign with stars like Yorkshire’s very own Nicola Adams to take sport to disadvantaged communities.

Just turning one youngster away from a life of delinquency – and even criminality – can be as meritorious, and beneficial to wider society, as the feelgood factor when a British competitor, or team, achieves international success.

Leeds boxer Nicola Adams is backing the made By Sport campaign.

And sport does, in fact, teach life skills – like exercise, disciple, punctuality, team work and sense of community – that can improve a young person’s future prospects as well as help build lifelong friendships. Yet, while it is regrettable that the Government has not viewed sport as an investment in the nation’s wellbeing, charities should be applauded for stepping in with the launch of the Made By Sport campaign.