Praise for talking newspaper volunteers who ensure blind community receive trusted news - The Yorkshire Post says

Having recorded an address for the 200 listeners of the Harrogate and District Talking Newspaper that he has supported for 40 years, Sir Thomas Ingilby, who owns the Ripley estate, spoke of how “wonderful” it is to reach out to those who are not able to read printed media.

Voices that bring the news to life

Talking newspapers give the blind community and people unable to hold or read a newspaper the chance to access news and information.

This particular talking newspaper, produced from a small outbuilding at Ripley Castle, takes articles from this newspaper’s established sister titles including the Harrogate Advertiser and Ripon Gazette. The free of charge service rightly ensures people are not excluded from the depth and breadth of content that local newspapers offer, from details of events to essential reading about council decision-making.

To the volunteers behind all talking newspapers, who work to ensure that the blind community and others who cannot read a newspaper are still able to access trusted news and information, thank you. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed.