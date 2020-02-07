President Donald Trump looks unassailable after impeachment scandal – Bill Carmichael

IT has been a very good week for Donald Trump – so good in fact it is hard to imagine that things could have gone any better for the US President.

The biggest news came on Wednesday when the US Senate voted to acquit him on two charges of impeachment, which would have removed him from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence is on the left.

This result was widely expected as the vote was split largely on party lines and Trump’s fellow Republicans control the 100-member Senate. The chances of getting the necessary two-thirds majority for a guilty verdict were always vanishingly slim.

So no real surprise there – but the Democrats have wasted an enormous amount of political capital on what became a futile gesture. For two years they shouted about “Russian collusion” in the 2016 election, only for the exhaustive Mueller Report to conclude there was no collusion after spending $25m and interviewing 500 witnesses.

Rather than learning from that debacle, the Democrats decided to run full pelt down another blind alley with impeachment – only to hit another brick wall at the end.

So while the Democrats are depressed and demoralised just nine months ahead of the presidential election, Republicans are cock-a-hoop.

The impeachment process has achieved little – except to energise grassroots Republican support for Trump whose approval rating has soared to 49 per cent – the highest since he was elected. But among Republican supporters his approval rating is at an astonishing 94 per cent.

And it has allowed Trump to shape the narrative. Already he has denounced the “hoax impeachment” as a ruse cooked up by bitter and angry Democrats who couldn’t beat him fairly and squarely at the ballot box.

He paints himself as a political outsider pitched against an establishment set on destroying him, which was perfectly encapsulated in a tweet the President sent to his 60 million followers recently. It said: “In reality they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

And Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress gave a clear indication of what will be the Republican campaign priorities in the coming months – the economy, jobs, putting food on the table and keeping people safe. In other words precisely the issues that actually matter to ordinary voters.

With a characteristic lack of modesty, Trump listed his achievements in his speech. But even if you dislike him as a person, the facts speak for themselves: a healthy economy with GDP growing at between two and three per cent, more than six million jobs created, unemployment at a 50-year low, lowest unemployment among blacks and Asians on record, and a successful clamp down on illegal immigration.

He has a good story to tell and you can bet he will hammer it home at every opportunity.

Meanwhile efforts by the Democratic Party to choose a candidate to take on Trump have descended into an unmitigated clown show. The Iowa caucuses – the first big showcase event of the primary season – were thrown into chaos when a phone app being used to record the votes crashed.

Republicans gleefully pointed out that the Democrats who couldn’t organise a vote in one of the US’s smallest states were the same people who wanted to run America’s entire healthcare system.

The Democratic line-up of contenders is an uninspiring, charisma-free zone, ranging from dull centrists to eccentrics on the far left of the American political spectrum.

Do any of them have the broad popular appeal, the bread and butter policies and the courage and stamina that will be required to beat Trump in what will be a dirty fight?

Trump is without doubt a divisive figure, loved and hated in equal measure. If you look at social media you would think Trump is bound to lose in November. But that is the mistake Labour made last December on this side of the Atlantic. Social media is not real life.

Ordinary voters don’t scream through a megaphone or hurl abuse at perfect strangers on the internet. They quietly raise their families, go to work and, crucially, at election times they go out and vote, while the keyboard warriors of Twitter are snoring under the duvet in mum’s back bedroom.

That’s why I think Trump stands a good chance of re-election, and this week he took a big step towards that goal.