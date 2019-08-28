Pride in Yorkshire agriculture at Kilnsey Show - The Yorkshire Post says

The record number of entries in classes at yesterday’s Kilnsey Show is yet further indication of the local pride in the events that make up Yorkshire’s agricultural calendar.

Yorkshire's greatest shows

Just weeks after flash flooding devastated farming businesses in parts of the Yorkshire Dales, hundreds of competitors and visitors turned out to the show, staged in the shadow of the famous crag of the same name, to celebrate the industry, which, for centuries, has been at the heart of this region.

The event is a highlight of the agricultural calendar.

Just like the other 60-plus agricultural shows in this county, Kilnsey, which has a 122-year history, provides a valuable link between rural and urban communities by offering a window into life in the countryside – from the breeding of livestock to the growth of produce.

In doing so, it helps to bring about wider understanding of the importance of agriculture to the national and regional economy, a contribution that must be acknowledged and supported no matter how the Government plans to proceed with Brexit.

