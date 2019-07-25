Prince Harry continues inspirational work during Sheffield royal visit to Invictus Trials - The Yorkshire Post says

Given Prince Harry’s admirable work to generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country, his visit to meet those competing in the Invictus Trials during his time in Sheffield would have come as no surprise to most.

The Duke of Sussex meets players and their families during his visit to the Invictus UK Trials at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the Duke of Sussex, who served in the Army for 10 years, promotes support and rehabilitation for injured servicemen and women –and visits such as these undoubtedly provide an opportunity to better understand their needs and experiences.

While the word ‘invictus’ was chosen to embody the fighting spirit of the Games’ participants, it, too, encapsulates the unconquered determination of the Duke to make a positive difference to the lives of the Armed Forces and wider military family.

The Duke is dedicated to generating a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This country should be proud to have a senior member of the Royal Family devoting so much time and passion to these duties.

