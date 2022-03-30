Prince William's uneasy Royal role with family like Andrew - Jayne Dowle

Every family has one, hasn’t it? That awkward relative who fails to read the room on every single public occasion. It’s often an older man, I’ve found, who can’t quite manage to keep his ego in check, step back from the front line and allow the next generation to take the lead.

Prince Andrew, at 62 years old, and with shame dogging his every move, ought to have learnt by now that at all times, discretion is the better part of valour. Whether his mother wanted him by her side at his father’s memorial service or not, and with respect to her wishes as the monarch, he could perhaps have made himself not quite so obvious.

However, with customary arrogance, he would probably argue that as a divorced man with no publicly-declared partner, it was only correct that the role of accompanying his mother to the front of Westminster Cathedral should fall to him. Nevertheless, the Duke of York is supposed to have retired from public life following the scandal over Virginia Giuffre and the settling of a potentially explosive lawsuit to the reported tune of up to £12m.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge,attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, on March 14, 2022. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

If we ordinary observers took a sharp intake of breath at the distance afforded by television cameras, imagine what was going through the minds of the other guests as they stood there attempting the words to Guide Me O Thy Great Redeemer.

For the disgraced Prince to take centre stage at such a carefully-orchestrated occasion added insult to the injury William, 39, and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, suffered only last week when protests in favour of Commonwealth independence met their Platinum Jubilee tour at every turn. If Prince William is hoping to end the era of “never explain” as we’re told, this hugely public occasion, beamed around the world, hardly represented the most auspicious of starts.

We can only conjecture at what Prince Andrew was doing there hogging the limelight, and wonder at the fortitude of his mother, who at 95 and in frail health, seems determined to never stop forgiving her second son. What we can say for certain is that Prince William has certainly got his work cut out.

In an unprecedented statement following the end of that ill-fated Caribbean tour, he has suggested that the monarchy must learn how to be “agile” to survive and thrive.

Prince Andrew. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images.

A big part of this lies in its relationship with the Commonwealth and how independence might be supported. Prince William has accepted that a significant number of former colonies might break their ties with the monarchy and that when his time comes on the throne, he might have no authority over them whatsoever.

A source close to William explained that “he is looking ahead to how things will be in 40 years’ time. He wants the monarchy to continue to be a unifying force, to bridge the gap”.

It’s interesting that William, who is second in line to the throne, apparently didn’t discuss the release of his trenchant views with either the Queen or his father, Prince Charles, first. Not out of disrespect, a source stressed, but because he has a “growing confidence” in the way he wants things to be and what he has to say. He is also, the source added, very concerned about looking “credible”.

We should be pleased that he is so concerned, and give him credit for trying to find a way forward when he has been abandoned by his own brother, Prince Harry, who peevishly did not attend his grandfather’s memorial service.

What then, must William have thought as he marshalled his own unimpeachable branch of the Royal family at the entrance to Westminster cathedral on Tuesday morning? As he took young Prince George’s hand and led him through that vast arched doorway?

The weight of responsibility lays heavy on both William and George, who as direct heirs to the throne know that every step they take is measured and monitored.