Princess Diana’s legacy lives on with Harry’s landmine work - The Yorkshire Post says

Princess Diana famously walked through a cleared minefield in Angola to highlight the plight of those maimed by military munitions but never lived to see her hard-fought campaign to outlaw landmines succeed, with the car crash that took her life occurring months before an international treaty banning them was signed in 1997.

But her ongoing influence more than 20 years later has been underlined once again in a bittersweet occasion as her son the Duke of Sussex joined a discussion in London about the continuing challenges that landmines are causing in Angola.

The African country has some of the world’s most important remaining wildernesses. But the presence of landmines make large areas of it unsafe for animals and local people whose livelihoods depend on the natural environment. Harry visited Angola in 2013 to support the work to clear landmines and his latest intervention highlights another important legacy of Diana, whose two sons – undoubtedly inspired by both her and their father, the Prince of Wales – have been so involved in vital charity campaigns.

From their shared work with their wives through their Royal Foundation on issues such as mental health, to Harry’s role in establishing the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women, their achievements are undoubted.

While there have been reports that Harry and Meghan may soon leave the Royal Foundation to pursue their own charitable endeavours, whatever the future holds, Diana’s example has been followed by the young royals doing an enormous amount of good.