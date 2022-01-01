Queen's New Year Honours 2022 makes Yorkshire proud - The Yorkshire Post says

Sheffield's "Captain Tobias" Weller has become the youngest person on record to feature on the New Year honours list after he was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to charitable fundraising during Covid-19. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

Charity fundraisers, teachers, carers, dedicated employees and many more besides win formal acknowledgement of the work they have put in day in, day out, without asking for thanks in return.

These are the people who make villages, towns and cities across Yorkshire all the better and should be filled with pride at their achievements.

It is a mark of their character that, so often in these pages, they dedicate their titles to the wider communities or causes they have already done so much to serve.

There are too many to list here, and each is as worthy as the next, but Sheffield boy Tobias Weller being the youngest person to feature on the list after being awarded a BEM aged 11 for his fundraising that was inspired by Keighley-born Captain Sir Tom Moore, is perhaps emblematic of Yorkshire’s spirit.

The county’s Olympic and Paralympic stars have also been recognised for their superbly determined efforts.

These people have given the whole country special moments to savour during a time of national gloom and it is right they are celebrated along with our local heroes.