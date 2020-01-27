RAC right to come to defence of older drivers: The Yorkshire Post says

Older drivers often get an unfair press so it is refreshing to hear an industry expert providing a much-needed counter-balance.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding has pointed out that older drivers have “an enviable safety record” despite “sensational headlines”. The truth is older drivers are often more patient and responsible on the roads than their younger counterparts.

New research for the RAC Foundation has suggested that mass retesting of drivers aged over 70 - as seen in Japan - are not necessary as people suffer conditions which affect their driving ability at different stages of life and to various degrees.

This appears common sense, as does the finding that simple in-car technology, now commonly provided with insurance policies for young people, could be helpful to older drivers in showing them their strengths and weaknesses and keeping everyone safer on the roads as a result.