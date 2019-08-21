Racing’s ‘fab four’ and Frankie Dettori head to York for Ebor festival – The Yorkshire Post says

A GREAT celebration of Yorkshire fashion, food and hospitality, the Ebor festival has even more resonance this year because of the main attraction – the quality of the horses competing for record prize money in excess of £5m.

Not only will be the Sky Bet Ebor – York’s signature race – be worth a record £1m when the 22 runners go to post on Saturday afternoon, but this year’s four-day festival has also attracted many of international racing’s highest-rated horses as the fixture’s global prestige grows.

Crystal Ocean - the world's best colt - lines up in today's �1m Juddmonte International on day one of the Ebor festival.

In Crystal Ocean, Enable, Magical and Stradivarius, respectively the best colt, mare, filly and stayer in the world on current form, York has its very own ‘fab four’ coming under starter’s orders on the Knavesmire.

Together with a strong Yorkshire line-up as Flat racing continues to prosper here, it is set to be another week to remember 40 years after Peter Easterby’s local hero Sea Pigeon defied top-weight to win the most famous Ebor of all.