Raise a glass to this award-winning pub and can-do spirit of a Yorkshire village – The Yorkshire Post says

THREE cheers to the George & Dragon at Hudswell after the North Yorkshire hostelry was named on the shortlist to be Camra’s pub of the year.

Even though this watering hole is no stranger to such recognition – Prince Charles is amongst those to have sampled its real ale – its success is even more meritorious because it is a community-run enterprise.

Prince Charles during a past visit to the George & Dragon.

When the pub’s previous owners went bankrupt over a decade ago, residents joined forces to reopen the George & Dragon. And they don’t just specialise in pies and pints – the business is now the heartbeat of the thriving village with a shop, library, allotments and free WiFi access for its loyal customers to use.

Proof that there is still a future for well-run pubs, despite the many economic challenges facing the sector, it shows what communities can achieve with a can-do spirit. As an ageless proverb implies, where there’s a will there’s a way – timely words of wisdom as the work of North Yorkshire’s own rural commission begins.