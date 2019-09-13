Remainers’ antics have made me back no deal Brexit: Bill Carmichael

Labour and Lib Dem MPs voted – three times – against Theresa May’s compromise deal with the EU because they calculated they could take advantage of the resulting political chaos.

Well, well done fellers, chaos is what you wanted and chaos is what you have got. How do you like it? The consequent damage to our democratic system is incalculable and far more important than the relatively trivial issue of whether we remain a member of the European Union. It will take decades to heal the wounds that have opened up in our society and the MPs responsible for this stupid and reckless vandalism should never be forgiven.

MPs stage a protest in the House of Commons before prorogation of Parliament. Still taken from Parliament TV video. Picture: Parliament TV/PA Wire

We have now reached a dangerous impasse with a staunchly Remainer parliament that for three years has refused to implement the clear result of the 2016 referendum – the biggest exercise in representative democracy this country has ever seen.

We must not let cowardly Corbyn win the next election: Bill Carmichael

Even worse, now the Remainers are refusing to allow the people a say in a general election and are demanding their political opponents be thrown in jail – all the while hysterically denouncing anyone who disagrees with them as a “fascist” and a “dictator”. Honestly, you couldn’t make it up. If Boris Johnson is an “evil despot” as they claim, why not hold a democratic vote and allow the people the choice to get rid of him?

Once the Remainers can form a government they can stop no-deal Brexit – or more likely Brexit altogether. Of course they don’t want to do that because ordinary people can’t be trusted to vote the way the political elite tells them to.

Pro-EU anti-Brexit protesters march outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on September 3, 2019. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

The establishment is in full cry in its bid to stop Brexit and not a day goes by without a fresh attempt to thwart the will of the people – whether it be rich Remainers using the courts to block the suspension of parliament in readiness for next month’s Queen’s Speech, or MPs making unprecedented demands to see private messages between ministers and their advisers.

Nothing unconstitutional about Boris Johnson suspending Parliament and here’s why: Bill Carmichael

Meanwhile, Labour’s Brexit policy has worsened from three years of dithering indecision to total and laughable incoherence. The plan, apparently, is to win a general election – at some point in the future when they have plucked up enough courage to allow one to take place.

They will then return to Brussels to renegotiate the withdrawal deal – while making it clear they want to remain in the in the EU. Having miraculously gained an improved deal, probably including a customs union and single market, and navigated the resulting bill through parliament, they will hold a referendum in which – and I am not making this up – they will campaign against the deal they have just negotiated. I am sorry but a monkey randomly hitting a computer keyboard for 10 minutes could come up with a more cogent plan than this.

The Lib Dem stance is even more extreme. After campaigning for months for a second referendum to allow people another democratic choice, their Leader, Jo Swinson, recently let slip that she wouldn’t accept the result if the vote went against her. Their latest plan is for MPs to simply revoke Article 50 – without the involvement of those pesky voters in either a second referendum or a general election.

Proof, if any were needed, that they are neither “liberal” nor “democrats”.

This week opposition parties demanded that Parliament be recalled in the light of the worst-case no-deal scenarios revealed in Operation Yellowhammer. But seriously, if they continue to run scared from a general election what is the point?

I consider myself a moderate Brexiteer. I voted leave on the basis that the political leaders who make laws we have to obey and impose taxes we have to pay should be chosen by ourselves at the ballot box. The unaccountable and unelected EU breaches these fundamental democratic principles.

I would have accepted May’s deal, an imperfect compromise between Remainers and Leavers that at least got the job done. But now having witnessed the despicable behaviour of Remainers and the damage done to our democracy, I would happy to see a no-deal clean break with the EU.

It is time to drain the swamp with a general election and allow the people their say. There is a danger, of course, of another hung parliament. But what choice do we have? Prepare for an autumn election – the people versus parliament. Bring it on!