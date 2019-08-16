Remainers need unity if they are to defeat Boris Johnson over Brexit – The Yorkshire Post says

LIKE it or not, Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan is very clear. His intention, deal or no deal, is to lead Britain out of the European by October 31 – even if it means circumventing Parliament and triggering a constitutional crisis in the process.

If only the same could be said about the Prime Minister’s many opponents in Parliament – their total disunity risks undermining efforts to secure a managed exit from the EU or the possibility of a second referendum on this vexed issue.

Part of Jeremy Corbyn's offer to opposition parties to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The week began with Caroline Lucas, the Green Party’s sole MP, proposing an all-female cabinet of national unity to block a no-deal Brexit, even though her suggested line-up had no representation from BME politicians.

It continued with Philip Hammond, the former Chancellor and prominent Remainer, threatening to vote against his own government in any motion of no confidence.

Then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – whose own approach to Brexit has been characterised by its inconsistency – volunteered his services as a caretaker PM in order to negate any possibility of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

And now Jo Swinson, the newly-elected Lib Dem leader, is basically vetoing any policy intervention that falls short of Britain staying in the European Union.

Yet this collective failure to come up with a coherent strategy does not bode well if the Parliamentary arithmetic, before or after an election, leaves the opposition parties, and more devout Remainers, in a position to attempt to oust Mr Johnson from office. They don’t have long to get their act together.