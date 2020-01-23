Retail woes grow as 57,000 high street jobs lost in a year – The Yorkshire Post says

IF 57,000 jobs in a sector of the economy like engineering or banking were at risk, it would be a national crisis.

Yet this is the number of jobs in the retail industry that were lost last year and 2020 promises to be no different after Beales, another iconic department store, went into administration.

And while the wider economic and social impact has been reduced because no region, city or town has been immune from shop closures, the cumulative effects are significant after employment levels in the retail sector fell for a 16th quarter.

These jobs – and careers – matter to all those, from workers with decades of experience to teenagers beginning their first job, who are now having to seek alternative employment.

Once again, these figures highlight systemic inequities within the business rates system that penalise retailers. The Government has repeatedly promised reform. Not only must Chancellor Sajid Javid do so in the forthcoming Budget but he needs to implement any changes.

And, finally, this data is another reminder about the need to empower local communities to revive high streets. Shops, alone, will not suffice – shoppers and families want an ‘experience’ and planners need to reflect this change of emphasis.

They also need to remember that every vacant building is, potentially, a symbol of decline that, in time, will fall into disrepair or attract vandals. As such, it is prudent to have a list of policies in place that help to find new uses for shops – even if it means converting them into offices or homes. That is better than the cost of such sites standing empty for a generation.