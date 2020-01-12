Rob Burrow’s strength and bravery deserved no less than a hero’s welcome - The Yorkshire Post says

IT was perhaps typical of the Yorkshire character that the scenes at Emerald Headingley Stadium to honour Rob Burrow were so awe-inspiring and emotional.

Fans gathered from all across the country in Leeds, with many more watching on television around the globe, as the sporting world honoured the Leeds Rhinos legend and former England international, who is battling motor neurone disease.

Fans show their support at the game.

During his career Rob gave fans countless incredible memories and of course the Headingley faithful did its best to repay the favour as they gave him a richly-deserved heroes welcome.

Perhaps more than anything, sport has an incredible ability to transcend all barriers.

To see people from all over the world lending Rob their support is a salient reminder of the common thread of decency and empathy that runs through us all.

His strength and bravery deserves no less.