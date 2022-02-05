Rural churches; why a CoE ‘renaissance’ can bring power to the people – The Yorkshire Post says

However there is some divine intervention this weekend in the form of the commitment by senior Church of England clergy to launch a new strategy to bring about a “renaissance” in village churches.
This is timely – the Christian faith embodies acts of kindness, and charity, towards others and there should be no reason why churches, and their facilities, cannot be used more widely.
Not only will this help to empower villages – the levelling up strategy only makes passing reference to opportunities in rural areas – but it may, in turn, help the Church to halt the decline in congregation numbers which has prompted this soul-searching about the future use of those buildings that have embodied Britain’s way of life for so long.
