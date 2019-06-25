Sajid Javid’s message on aspiration should be heeded – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN though Home Secretary Sajid Javid did not make the run-off for the Tory leadership, he did create a lasting impression as the wider public became aware of his humble upbringing – his father was a bus driver.

Educated at a comprehensive school, his family lived in a flat above the shop that they ran, he then went to Exeter University before entering business and becoming managing director of Deutsche Bank, a position which reflected his extraordinary abilities.

Yet Mr Javid’s rise contradicts today’s report – Elitist Britain 2019 – which reveals how Britain’s most influential people are five times more likely to have studied at a private school than the general population. The embodiment of this is Boris Johnson, an Old Etonian, taking on Jeremy Hunt, a former head boy at the equally exclusive Charterhouse school to become Prime Minister.

However, while private education has an important role to play in society, the job of politicians is to ensure that all youngsters have the best chance – whatever their family circumstances – to fulfil their potential.

As such, both contenders would be advised to heed the tweet that Mr Javid posted yesterday in response to a column that was written by The Yorkshire Post’s Jayne Dowle on the importance of education broadening the horizons of young people. He wrote: “Thank you @JayneDowle – great to see the aspirational spirit in your school. Hope to see the final two candidates talk about rebalancing our economy #powerupthenorth.”

Hear, hear.