Sally Wainwright richly deserves freedom of Calderdale for spotlight Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax have put on Yorkshire - The Yorkshire Post says

IT is no exaggeration to say that Sally Wainwright has brought the name of Calderdale to the attention of millions of people who might never otherwise have heard of it, let alone given it a thought.

This BAFTA award-winning writer’s television dramas, including Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack, have all been huge ratings successes.

And the way the programmes have been rooted in Ms Wainwright’s home valley have given it a profile it probably would not otherwise have had.

This has been a great boost for Yorkshire as a whole, bringing in tourists and alerting film and TV companies to our county’s potential as a location for future productions.

Whether town, country or coast, we have it all to offer. Ms Wainwright richly deserves the freedom of Calderdale. We hope she enjoys the honour, and the thanks it represents.

And millions will also hope to see another series from her soon.