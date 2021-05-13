Saltaire and its UNESO world heritage legacy – The Yorkshire Post says

What this award did do, however, was raise public awareness still further about the textile mills, founded by Titus Salt and James Roberts, and the enduring importance of their philanthropy to the area’s social history.
An enduring story which also charts the importance of the relationship between employers and employees, this is made possible by the conservation and preservation of these magnificent buildings, including the David Hockney gallery, as they prepare to welcome back visitors in this landmark year.
More importantly, the Saltaire of today shows how West Riding’s former mills, and comparable structures, can enjoy a totally new lease of life if there’s a vision, and plan, for their future use.
As is so often the case, the keys to future prosperity can be found in the past.
