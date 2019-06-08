Salute Yorkshire heroes sharing top billing with Olivia Colman in honours – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN though it is celebrities like the Oscar-winning Olivia Colman CBE who provide the Queen’s birthday honours with headline-making stardust, and deservedly so given her brilliant qualities as both an actress and ambassador, it is only fitting that she shares top billing with the local recipients who are celebrated in the latest list.

Though most will not be household names, their contribution to Yorkshire is, nevertheless, significant and deserving of such recognition – this county would be diminished without all those publicly-spirited people who make such a difference to the lives, and wellbeing, of others. Like Her Majesty, we, too, salute them.