Save our lollipop men and women as they’re lifesavers – The Yorkshire Post says

FOR decades, lollipop men and women have been a symbol of community pride. Resplendent in bright white uniforms, their reassuring presence outside the schools in all weathers has saved countless lives and helped to re-enforce the importance of road safety.

Yet, as the GMB union claims that the number of roles has been cut by more than 2,000 in the past decade, it shouldn’t just fall to cash-strapped councils to fund these vital roles.

The onus should be on PTAs and other school organisations too. After all, they know the children and also the roads where the greatest danger to the safety of parents and pupils is likely to exist. The question is making sure volunteers have the requisite training and clothing.

But the key lesson is this. Not to find a way to fill these vacancies sends out the message that road safety does not matter. It does. And it could be a matter of life and death if Britain’s army of lollipop men and women is not maintained by schools and councils.