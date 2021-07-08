Aircraft on the apron at Manchester Airport in Manchester. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP

From the same date, guidance telling people not to travel to countries on the amber list will be removed, which Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said “means people will be able to travel for leisure, business and to see family in amber list countries.”

But while the decision is a positive one, there is a crucial caveat which means those booking holidays abroad still face considerable uncertainty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Shapps cautioned that countries currently classed as amber could still be reclassified as red in future, meaning hotel quarantine would become a requirement.

There is also the added complication for those considering going abroad of complying with not only English border requirements but those of the country they are travelling to which vary from place to place. It means that booking a summer or even autumn break in another country continues to carry some risks and considerable complexity.

Nevertheless, the move will undoubtedly be a boost to the tourism industry, although the number of visitors coming to this country still remains limited.

While the announcement is for UK residents only, Mr Shapps said ministers are “working to extend our approach to vaccinated passengers from important markets of holiday destinations later this summer such as the United States and the EU”.

If that step can be taken safely, it has the potential to provide a major boost to Yorkshire’s tourism economy, which has been missing the support of international visitors for the past 16 months who in ordinary circumstances come to the region in large numbers.