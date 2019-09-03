Second World War anniversary a chance to share family memories: The Yorkshire Post says

Eighty years ago today, Neville Chamberlain announced the nation was at war with Germany, swiftly followed by an operation to evacuate hundreds of thousands of mothers and children from cities expected to be targeted by bombing.

While the Second World War continues to retain a grip on the popular imagination, the passage of time has meant that many of the important details about the conflict and its impact on the lives of ordinary people have become forgotten by some.

3rd September 1939: British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (1869 - 1940) in a BBC studio announcing the declaration of war. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Photograph album sheds light on life of Hull evacuees at start of Second World War

A new survey of British adults has found 27 per cent don’t know when the war started but perhaps more pertinently, almost six in ten wish they knew more about their family’s experiences.

There are still many alive today who would undoubtedly be happy to share their childhood and adolescent memories of the war. The anniversary today represents a perfect opportunity for families to have those conversations about a conflict that should never be forgotten.