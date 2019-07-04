Sir Andy Murray and a Wimbledon legacy that can inspire Hull’s Paul Jubb – The Yorkshire Post says

Sir Andy Murray has returned to doubles action at Wimbledon.
Sir Andy Murray has returned to doubles action at Wimbledon.
0
Have your say

ANDY Murray’s return to competitive action at Wimbledon – and the warmth of the welcome being afforded to the two-time winner – is recognition of the extent to which his rivalry with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic took the sport to new levels.

Even though long-term injuries mean that Murray’s immediate priority is the doubles, rather than singles, his competitive instincts, and desire to win, remain as great as ever as a new generation of exciting young tennis players emerge at SW19 this week.

Hull's Paul Jubb - pictured in action at Wimbledon - is one of the tennis stars of the future.

Hull's Paul Jubb - pictured in action at Wimbledon - is one of the tennis stars of the future.

Wimbledon 2019 – Hull’s Paul Jubb confident in ability to compete at top level

And the sport can look forward to a bright future – whether it be the fearless American teenager Coco Gauff or Hull’s Paul Jubb who was brought up by his grandmother after being orphaned at a tragically young age.

Their personalities – on and off the court – bode well for the future, even more so if the Lawn Tennis Association, and others, up their game and invest even more in local courts to inspire the next generation.

Fifteen-year-old American sensation Cori Gauff has reached the third round at Wimbledon.

Fifteen-year-old American sensation Cori Gauff has reached the third round at Wimbledon.