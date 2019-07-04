Sir Andy Murray and a Wimbledon legacy that can inspire Hull’s Paul Jubb – The Yorkshire Post says

ANDY Murray’s return to competitive action at Wimbledon – and the warmth of the welcome being afforded to the two-time winner – is recognition of the extent to which his rivalry with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic took the sport to new levels.

Even though long-term injuries mean that Murray’s immediate priority is the doubles, rather than singles, his competitive instincts, and desire to win, remain as great as ever as a new generation of exciting young tennis players emerge at SW19 this week.

Hull's Paul Jubb - pictured in action at Wimbledon - is one of the tennis stars of the future.

Wimbledon 2019 – Hull’s Paul Jubb confident in ability to compete at top level

And the sport can look forward to a bright future – whether it be the fearless American teenager Coco Gauff or Hull’s Paul Jubb who was brought up by his grandmother after being orphaned at a tragically young age.

Their personalities – on and off the court – bode well for the future, even more so if the Lawn Tennis Association, and others, up their game and invest even more in local courts to inspire the next generation.